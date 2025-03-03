Mats Zuccarello News: Tallies assist in win
Zuccarello notched an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win against Boston.
Zuccarello provided a secondary helper on Frederick Gaudreau's game-winning tally in the second period. Overall, the 37-year-old Zuccarello has 25 assists, 38 points and 100 shots on net in 48 games this season. The 15-year NHL veteran has points in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January. Although he is off the pace to match his season total of 63 points from a year ago, Zuccarello is well within striking distance of hitting the 50-point mark for the fourth year in a row. Zuccarello has decent value in all fantasy formats and will receive added opportunities in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body).
