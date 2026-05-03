Mats Zuccarello News: Tallies late in loss

Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Zuccarello has two goals and four helpers, as well as seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating, over four playoff contests. He missed three games due to an upper-body injury in the first round, but he's shown no signs of rust since returning to action in Game 5 against the Stars. There's no guarantee this second-round series will remain high scoring all the way through, but Zuccarello should be involved in a large part of what the Wild create.