Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello News: Tallies one of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Zuccarello scored a goal, recorded an assist, put four shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Zuccarello lit the lamp in a power play midway through the third period to cut Minnesota's deficit down to a pair of goals. The 38-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 30 assists, 114 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots through 54 games this season. Since the Olympic break, the 16-year NHL veteran has six goals, 12 points and 40 shots on net over his last 16 games. He should continue to play a large offensive role for the Wild both at even strength and at a man advantage for the rest of the campaign, giving him solid fantasy value moving forward.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
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