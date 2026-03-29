Mats Zuccarello News: Tallies one of each Saturday

Zuccarello scored a goal, recorded an assist, put four shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Zuccarello lit the lamp in a power play midway through the third period to cut Minnesota's deficit down to a pair of goals. The 38-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 30 assists, 114 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots through 54 games this season. Since the Olympic break, the 16-year NHL veteran has six goals, 12 points and 40 shots on net over his last 16 games. He should continue to play a large offensive role for the Wild both at even strength and at a man advantage for the rest of the campaign, giving him solid fantasy value moving forward.