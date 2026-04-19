Mats Zuccarello News: Three helpers in Game 1 win
Zuccarello collected three assists, two on the power play, during the Wild's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
The veteran winger had a hand in both of Joel Eriksson Ek's power-play tallies in the first and third periods, as well as an even-strength marker by Matt Boldy in the second. Zuccarello hasn't found the back of the net himself through six games in April but he's been dishing assists like it was going out of style, racking up an incredible 12 helpers so far this month.
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