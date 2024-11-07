Mats Zuccarello News: Tickles twine in win

Zuccarello scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello had no trouble burying a pass from Kirill Kaprizov at 8:01 of the second period to restore a one-goal lead for the Wild. This was Zuccarello's first tally in four games in November. The winger is up to six goals, 12 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances. As long as he's on the top line, the 37-year-old should be a steady source of points for fantasy managers.