Mats Zuccarello News: Two helpers against Sens
Zuccarello notched two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.
The veteran winger delivered his third straight multi-point performance as he closes the regular season on a high note. Zuccarello has 15 goals and 49 points through 56 games, leaving him on the verge of recording his fifth straight 50-point campaign.
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