Matt Benning News: Flipped to Toronto

Benning was traded from the Sharks to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, along with a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick, in exchange for Timothy Liljegren.

Benning went minus-5 with nine hits, 10 blocked shots and seven shots on goal over seven games with the Sharks prior to the trade. The 30-year-old defenseman may struggle to get into the lineup for the Maple Leafs, but he has a $1.25 million cap hit compared to Liljegren's $3 million AAV, so this saves Toronto some money. Benning doesn't offer much scoring upside, but he brings a physical element.