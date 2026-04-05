Matt Boldy News: Adds one of each in win
Boldy scored a goal, recorded a power-play assist, placed three shots on net and had two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over Detroit.
Boldy tallied his just 18 second into the second period before later sliding the primary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winning goal. With the pair of points, Boldy is up to 41 goals, 40 assists, 244 shots on net, 58 hits and 57 blocked shots across 73 games this season. With Sunday's two-point outing, the 25-year-old winger has surpassed 80 points in a season for the first time in his career. He offers a bright outlook in fantasy for years to come and remains a strong option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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