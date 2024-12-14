Matt Boldy News: Another clutch performance

Boldy scored a goal in a 4-1 win Saturday over the Flyers.

Boldy tore in on a breakaway against Samuel Ersson, deked around the netminder and slid the puck in at the left post to push the score to 2-0. His offense has slowed a touch in this last 10 games -- he has two goals and five assists in that span after putting up 22 points, including 11 goals, in his first 20 games. Boldy remains on a point-per-game pace and already has six game winners in just 30 games. One word: clutch.