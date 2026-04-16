Matt Boldy News: Back at practice Thursday
Boldy (rest) skated on the second line during Thursday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating that he should be back in action for the start of the playoffs.
Boldy rested in Minnesota's final two regular-season games, but his participation in Thursday's practice session signals that he should officially be available for Game 1 of the first round. Boldy made 76 regular-season appearances this year, logging 42 goals, 43 assists, 60 hits, 58 blocked shots and 30 PIM while averaging 20:34 of ice time.
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