Matt Boldy News: Bags bushel of apples

Boldy recorded four assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Only one of Boldy's four helpers came on the power play. He had a hand in three of Joel Eriksson Ek's four goals in the game, as well as a Brock Faber tally. Boldy is surging on offense with five goals, 11 assists and 34 shots on net over his last 12 contests. For the season, he's at a career-high 71 points (26 goals, 45 helpers), 21 power-play points, 264 shots on net, 51 PIM, 66 blocked shots and 45 hits over 79 appearances.