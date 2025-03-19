Matt Boldy News: Breaks goal drought Wednesday

Boldy scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Boldy had the second of three goals in the opening five minutes of the game, and he added an empty-netter to seal the win in the third period. The winger had gone 11 games without a goal entering Wednesday, though he had six assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-9 rating in that span. Overall, Boldy is up to 23 goals, 58 points, 233 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 69 outings.