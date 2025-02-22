Matt Boldy News: Collects two points vs. Detroit

Boldy scored a goal and earned a power-play assist in a 4-3 overtime victory versus the Red Wings on Saturday.

Boldy's points helped the Wild narrow two-goal leads to one on two occasions, including his 21st tally of 2024-25 in the third period. He has 50 points through 57 outings this season, including a team-leading 14 points on the man advantage. Boldy has three goals and two assists in his last two appearances after going five straight games without a point.