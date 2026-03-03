Matt Boldy News: Distributes three assists in win
Boldy notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
Boldy had a helper in each frame. The winger can't be stopped right now -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in his last 11 contests, earning eight goals and 14 assists in that span. He also has at least one power-play point in six straight outings. For the season, Boldy is up to 35 goals, 37 helpers, 24 power-play points, 194 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 58 appearances. He's two points away from setting a new career high to surpass his 73-point output from the 2024-25 regular season.
