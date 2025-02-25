Matt Boldy News: Draws power-play assist

Boldy notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Boldy has six points, including a pair of power-play assists, and 13 shots on net over his last three games. The 23-year-old winger set up Marco Rossi's opening goal in the first period. Boldy has reached the 30-assist mark for the third year in a row and is up to 51 points (15 on the power play), 201 shots on net, 39 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 58 outings overall.