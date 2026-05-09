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Matt Boldy News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Boldy scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Boldy's last three goals have all gone into empty nets. The 25-year-old is up to seven tallies, four assists, 42 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating across nine playoff contests. The Avalanche have mostly been able to contain the winger in the second round, but he's talented enough to find a way to turn that around as the series progresses.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
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