Boldy had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 Team USA win over Finland on Thursday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Boldy's goal stood as the winner. He set up in the high slot late in the first and deflected Brock Faber's shot from the right point down and through Juuse Saros' five hole. Boldy was impressive Thursday, and his efforts earned him the game's third star.