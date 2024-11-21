Matt Boldy News: Goal, fight in win

Boldy scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Boldy tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. In the second, Boldy came to the defense of teammate Kirill Kaprizov, dropping the mitts with Drake Caggiula after the Edmonton forward appeared to injure Kaprizov. While he's not a particularly rough-and-tumble player, Boldy has accumulated 13 PIM in addition to five goals and two assists over his last seven contests. The winger has 11 tallies, 20 points, 69 shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances this season.