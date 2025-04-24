Matt Boldy News: Impactful again Thursday

Boldy scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Boldy has four straight multi-point efforts, including three to begin the playoffs. The 24-year-old has racked up four goals, two assists, nine shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating through three postseason outings. Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov have been driving the bus for the Wild's offense and will continue to do so as long as they're sharing top-line minutes.