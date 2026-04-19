Matt Boldy News: Lights lamp twice in Game 1 rout
Boldy scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist during the Wild's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
The 25-year-old winger had a hand in a first-period tally by Joel Eriksson Ek that opened the scoring, before finding the back of the net himself in the second and third frames. Boldy has been locked in since April began, and over seven games this month including the end of the regular season he's delivered five multi-point performances, racking up six goals and 12 points in total.
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