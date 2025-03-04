Matt Boldy News: Logs power-play assist

Boldy notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Boldy helped out on Vinnie Hinostroza's goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Boldy had gone two contests without a point prior to Tuesday. The winger is up to 53 points (16 on the power play), 215 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 39 PIM, 33 hits and a plus-4 rating over 62 outings this season. The Wild's offense has had to go a bit more balanced without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), but Boldy continues to see big minutes in the top six and on the power play.