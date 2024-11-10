Matt Boldy News: Nets equalizer in loss

Boldy scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Boldy scored with 4:31 left in regulation to force overtime, but the Wild weren't able to come away with a second standings point. The winger has been all goals lately, scoring five times over seven contests since his last assist. For the season, he has nine tallies, seven helpers, 54 shots and a plus-5 rating across 15 appearances as one of many Wild forwards off to a strong start in 2024-25.