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Matt Boldy News: One of each in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Boldy scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Boldy had one goal overturned for goaltender interference, but he got it back by tallying late in the second period. The 25-year-old also set up a Kirill Kaprizov empty-netter. Boldy has amassed four goals, three assists, 28 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-6 rating across five contests in this first-round series so far, and he'll look to add to his totals in Game 6 on Thursday.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
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