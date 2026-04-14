Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Boldy (rest) won't play against Anaheim on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Boldy will miss his second straight game for some additional rest ahead of the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He will finish the 2025-26 regular season with 42 goals, 85 points, 254 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and 60 hits across 76 appearances.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
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