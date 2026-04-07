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Matt Boldy News: Picks up two more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Boldy scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Boldy has three multi-point efforts over the first four games of April, earning four goals and three assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger had some struggles in March, but he's otherwise been spectacular in a career year. He's up to 42 goals, 41 assists, 245 shots on net, 58 hits, 58 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 74 appearances.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
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