Matt Boldy News: Pots goal No. 25

Boldy scored his 25th goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

The 23-year-old winger bailed the Wild out once, tying the game at 2-2 late in the third period by pouncing on a loose puck in front of Jacob Markstrom and flipping it past the goalie, but Boldy couldn't do it again in the shootout -- he beat Markstrom clean, but his shot rang off the crossbar. The tally was not only Boldy's 25th of the campaign -- marking the third straight season he's reached that milestone -- it was the 100th of his NHL career