Matt Boldy News: Provides two power-play assists

Boldy notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Boldy has multiple points in four of the last five games, earning four goals and five assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to 85 points (42 goals, 43 assists), including 30 on the power play, while adding 249 shots on net, 60 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 75 appearances. Boldy's uptick in scoring is the headline, but he's a well-rounded option at forward who should be a fantasy stud for years to come.