Matt Boldy News: Registers power-play helper in loss

Boldy notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Boldy has three goals and six assists over his last eight contests, including a power-play helpers in each of his last two games. He helped out on a Brock Faber tally in the third period of Friday's game. Boldy is up to 21 goals, 33 helpers, 17 power-play points, 217 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-3 rating over 63 appearances. He continues to handle top-line minutes even after a recent line shuffle for the Wild.