Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Scores both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 11:04pm

Boldy scored two goals, added two PIM and doled out six hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Boldy has been dynamic lately with four goals and seven assists over his last six contests. The 24-year-old helped the Wild secure their playoff berth Tuesday in the regular-season finale versus the Ducks, and he carried the offense again in the playoff opener. Minnesota will need to have more than just Boldy going at this time of year if the team is to avoid an early exit against a tough first-round foe. Boldy at least looks the part of a star after his 27-goal, 73-point effort over 82 regular-season games.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now