Matt Boldy News: Scores both goals in loss

Boldy scored two goals, added two PIM and doled out six hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Boldy has been dynamic lately with four goals and seven assists over his last six contests. The 24-year-old helped the Wild secure their playoff berth Tuesday in the regular-season finale versus the Ducks, and he carried the offense again in the playoff opener. Minnesota will need to have more than just Boldy going at this time of year if the team is to avoid an early exit against a tough first-round foe. Boldy at least looks the part of a star after his 27-goal, 73-point effort over 82 regular-season games.