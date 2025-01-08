Matt Boldy News: Scores in back-to-back games

Boldy scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Boldy has four points in his last two appearances, tallying two goals and two assists in that span, and he seems to have left behind a woeful stretch where he recorded just one point across seven games between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2. Boldy is up to 15 goals and 35 total points this season, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him even if he has a few pointless streaks here and there.