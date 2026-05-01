Matt Boldy News: Scores two empty-netters
Boldy scored two empty-net goals, added five shots on net, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Boldy ended the first round with six goals, three assists, 33 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over six appearances. The 25-year-old winger has sustained his impressive regular season (42 goals, 85 points in 76 outings) into the playoffs. Boldy will remain a key figure in the top six and on the power play heading into the second round against the Avalanche.
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