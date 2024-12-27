Matt Boldy News: Sets up game-winner

Boldy registered an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Boldy snapped a three-game slump -- his longest of the season -- when he set up Brock Faber's game-winning goal in overtime. The 23-year-old Boldy has taken a step back on offense in December, particularly on the power play, but he remains in a top-six role. The winger has seven points over 12 outings this month and a total of 13 goals, 18 helpers, 118 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 36 appearances this season.