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Matt Boldy News: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Boldy will be rested for Monday's matchup with the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Boldy joins a lengthy list of Wild players who will be sitting out Monday. With the team heading into a back-to-back, it's possible that the 25-year-old winger misses Tuesday's game against the Ducks as well. If that's the case, Boldy will finish the regular season having set new personal bests in goals (42), points (85) and power-play points (30).

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
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