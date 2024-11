Boldy delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Boldy is on a six-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes three goals and 22 shots. After two seasons of 60-plus points, Boldy is taking another step forward with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) and 72 shots in just 20 games. His star is on the rise.