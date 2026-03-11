Matt Boldy News: Snaps scoring drought
Boldy scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.
Boldy ended a streak of four games without finding the back of the net with his goal Tuesday, his 36th of the campaign. However, the star winger has found a way to remain productive even when he's not scoring. In seven games since the end of the Olympics, Boldy has racked up 11 points (four goals, seven assists), 30 shots, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating.
