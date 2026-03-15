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Matt Boldy News: Strikes on power play again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Boldy scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Boldy has scored in three straight games, and his last two goals have come on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to a total of 38 goals this season, including 11 on the power play and four shorthanded tallies. He's earned a career year already with 75 points, and he's matched his career high of 26 power-play points from 2022-23. A 90-point campaign is still within the range of outcomes for Boldy, who has taken a star turn this year.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
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