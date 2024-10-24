Matt Boldy News: Three-game, five-point streak

Boldy scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

He one-timed a seam pass through the crease on a power play, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy who couldn't get post-to-post fast enough. The goal stood as the winner. Boldy has five points (two goals, three assists) on his current three-game point streak. Overall, he has 10 points, including four goals, and 20 shots in seven games this season, and half of Boldy's points have come with the man advantage. The winger is coming off two, 60-plus point seasons, including a career-high 69 in 2023-24. It looks like Boldy is taking another step forward.