Matt Boldy News: Three points in victory

Boldy was credited with two goals and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Boldy set up Marco Rossi's game-opening marker before netting two of the Wild's five unanswered goals in a high-octane matchup. Boldy's second tally was an own goal -- he slid a pass to the front of the net and Tony DeAngelo mistakenly swept the puck past Ilya Sorokin. Boldy had been held off the scoresheet in five straight outings before Saturday's three-point outburst. The 23-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 48 points and a plus-6 rating through 56 appearances this season. Boldy and Team USA will take on Team Finland in Montreal on Feb. 13.