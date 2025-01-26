Matt Boldy News: Trio of helpers in win

Boldy supplied three assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Boldy had been held off the scoresheet for a couple of games earlier in the week, but the winger erupted for four helpers over two contests during a weekend back-to-back. The 23-year-old had a hand in goals by Jared Spurgeon, Joel Eriksson Ek (on the power play) and Marcus Foligno (empty-netter). Boldy should still be able to carve out a decent share of offense even with Kirill Kaprizov back from a lower-body injury. For the season, Boldy has 18 goals, 27 helpers, 13 power-play points, 172 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 50 appearances.