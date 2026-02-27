Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Two more points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Boldy scored a goal on seven shots, added a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Boldy has carried over his Olympic momentum by posting six points and 17 shots over two contests since returning to the Wild. The 24-year-old has eight goals and 10 helpers over his last nine NHL outings, including four straight multi-point efforts. Overall, he's at 35 goals, 33 helpers, 22 power-play points, 190 shots on net, a plus-17 rating, 41 hits and 37 blocks through 56 appearances.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Boldy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Boldy See More
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
17 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago