Matt Boldy News: Two more points in loss

Boldy scored a goal on seven shots, added a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Boldy has carried over his Olympic momentum by posting six points and 17 shots over two contests since returning to the Wild. The 24-year-old has eight goals and 10 helpers over his last nine NHL outings, including four straight multi-point efforts. Overall, he's at 35 goals, 33 helpers, 22 power-play points, 190 shots on net, a plus-17 rating, 41 hits and 37 blocks through 56 appearances.