Matt Boldy News: Two more points in loss
Boldy scored a goal on seven shots, added a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Boldy has carried over his Olympic momentum by posting six points and 17 shots over two contests since returning to the Wild. The 24-year-old has eight goals and 10 helpers over his last nine NHL outings, including four straight multi-point efforts. Overall, he's at 35 goals, 33 helpers, 22 power-play points, 190 shots on net, a plus-17 rating, 41 hits and 37 blocks through 56 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Boldy See More
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan5 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1217 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Boldy See More