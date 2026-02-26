Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Two of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Boldy scored two empty-net goals on 10 shots and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Boldy's first empty-netter came shorthanded. The 24-year-old winger had four points in Team USA's run to the gold medal at the Olympics, bringing some attention to what's been a standard-setting campaign at the NHL level. He's up to 34 goals, a career high, and 66 points (21 on the power play) over 55 appearances. The winger has added 183 shots on net, 40 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating. He has gotten on the scoresheet in his last eight outings for the Wild, totaling seven goals and nine helpers in that span, which was interrupted by a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury in mid-January.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
