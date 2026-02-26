Matt Duchene News: Another multi-point effort

Duchene recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Duchene picked things up right where he left them before the break and posted another multi-point effort, his third consecutive outing with two points. He's riding an impressive seven-game point streak, a stretch in which he's racked up 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and 14 shots on goal.