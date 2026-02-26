Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Another multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 8:42am

Duchene recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Duchene picked things up right where he left them before the break and posted another multi-point effort, his third consecutive outing with two points. He's riding an impressive seven-game point streak, a stretch in which he's racked up 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and 14 shots on goal.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
22 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago