Matt Duchene News: Extends point streak to four games

Duchene notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Duchene has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 33-year-old center is up to 27 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 22 appearances this season. Duchene's leading the Stars in points and has been one of the team's most consistent forwards while filling a second-line role. He has earned multiple points in six of 13 games in November.