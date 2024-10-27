Matt Duchene News: Extends streak with brace

Duchene recorded two goals, including one in the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks. The second goal was an empty-netter with 18 seconds left in the third period.

Duchene has been on a tear in recent games, notching five goals over his last four appearances while recording three multi-point games in that span. The 33-year-old veteran should continue to find plenty of opportunities to produce as a top-six forward in one of the best offensive units in the Western Conference. Through nine games, Duchene has already racked up 11 points.