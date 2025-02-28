Matt Duchene News: Finds twine on power play

Duchene scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Duchene bounced back after the end of his four-game multi-point streak Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets. The Stars took the lead with his first-period power-play marker, and they never looked back. Duchene is up to 24 goals on the season, one back of his 80-game total from the 2023-24 regular season. He's also reached the 60-point mark while adding 110 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 59 appearances. At his current pace, Duchene is on track to reach the 80-point mark for the second time in his career.