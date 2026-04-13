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Matt Duchene News: Five assists in last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Duchene picked up three assists in a 6-5 win over Toronto on Monday.

Duchene has five assists in his last two games and 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 56 games overall. He has 933 points (387 goals, 549 assists) in 1,193 career NHL games. Duchene is the second-highest scorer from the 2009 Entry Draft, behind John Tavares (1,184 points in 1,264 games). He and the Stars face the Wild to open the playoffs.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
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