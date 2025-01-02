Matt Duchene News: Five points in last three games

Duchene got a goal and an assist Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Senators.

Duchene has five points (two goals, three assists) and 12 shots in his last three games, and he continues to lead the Stars in scoring with 35 points, including 15 goals, in 37 games. Duchene is a low-maintenance fantasy star who often is underrated by managers. He shouldn't be -- he's the kind of player that simply helps you win.