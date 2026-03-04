Matt Duchene News: Four helpers in win
Duchene notched four assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
Duchene's line with Sam Steel and Jamie Benn was the engine in this win. With eight goals and nine assists over his last 10 outings, Duchene looks to be fully back after an injury earlier in the season led to poor results following his return in December. The veteran center is up to 28 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances and should be back in consideration in nearly all fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 428 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 428 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More