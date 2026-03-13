Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Grabs pair of points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Duchene tallied a goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Duchene made his tally a memorable one, as he put Edmonton's Spencer Stastney in a spin cycle before backhanding the Stars' final goal of the game. The tally brought Duchene up to 13 goals, 32 points and 63 shots on net across 40 games this season. Since Jan. 23, the 35-year-old center has nine goals and 21 points over his last 14 games. He should remain heavily involved from Dallas' top six down the stretch of the regular season, giving him strong fantasy value in most league formats for the remainder of the campaign.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago