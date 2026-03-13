Matt Duchene News: Grabs pair of points Thursday
Duchene tallied a goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.
Duchene made his tally a memorable one, as he put Edmonton's Spencer Stastney in a spin cycle before backhanding the Stars' final goal of the game. The tally brought Duchene up to 13 goals, 32 points and 63 shots on net across 40 games this season. Since Jan. 23, the 35-year-old center has nine goals and 21 points over his last 14 games. He should remain heavily involved from Dallas' top six down the stretch of the regular season, giving him strong fantasy value in most league formats for the remainder of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs3 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2813 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Duchene See More