Matt Duchene News: Hands out helper on power play

Duchene notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Duchene was a part of the Stars' failed comeback push, setting up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the third period. With the arrival of Rantanen, Duchene was initially bumped down to the second power-play unit, though Roope Hintz's upper-body injury opened the door for Duchene to at least temporarily rejoin the first unit. With four points over four outings in March, Duchene's offense remains strong, though it may take a slight hit if the Stars begin to lean on their new top line more. The 34-year-old center is at 25 goals, 39 helpers, 23 power-play points, 114 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 63 appearances this season.